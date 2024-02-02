GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Partnership with India is one of most consequential relationships: U.S.

“We work closely with India on our most vital priorities,” said State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller

February 02, 2024 09:05 am | Updated 09:05 am IST - Washington

PTI
Image for representation only

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Reuters

America's partnership with India is among the most consequential ones, the Biden administration said Thursday hours after it notified the Congress of its decision to sell 31 armed drones to India at an estimated cost of nearly $4 billion.

"I would say that our partnership with India is one of our most consequential relationships. We work closely with India on our most vital priorities," State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference.

"We have had a close working relationship with the (outgoing Indian) ambassador (Taranjit Singh Sandhu), have been able to work with him on a number of those shared priorities, including the crucial role India plays in ensuring a free open Indo-Pacific that is connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient," Mr. Miller said.

"We wish him well in his future endeavours and look forward to welcoming his replacement," he said.

In response to a question, Miller said Secretary of State Antony Blinken has a close working relationship with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, where they are able to engage on some of the most urgent and important priorities.

"Obviously, the secretary has travelled to India to meet with the foreign minister on a number of occasions. He's welcomed him here. He's met with him in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly," Mr. Miller said.

Related Topics

USA

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.