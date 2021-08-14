People of India will reject ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, says Pakistan

Islamabad

14 August 2021 23:19 IST

Pakistan termed Narendra Modi’s announcement a "political stunt" that only seeks to divide.

The people of India will reject the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi because it aims to divide Indians, said Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on August 14.

In a statement about the events of 1947, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said that no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state.

“We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide,” the FO said.

The FO said that decision by the Indian leader was hypocritical and one-sided.

“It is shameful that the practitioners of Hindutva ideology would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” the FO statement said.