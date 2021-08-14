International

People of India will reject ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, says Pakistan

Journey to exile: A photograph taken during the Partition exodus.   | Photo Credit: Gandhi Smriti

The people of India will reject the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi because it aims to divide Indians, said Pakistan’s Foreign Office said on August 14.

In a statement about the events of 1947, Pakistan’s Foreign Office (FO) said that no modern state is so much in contradiction with itself as the Indian state.

Trains loaded to capacity during history's major migration — the Partition of India-Pakistan in September, 1947.

“We are sure that the people of goodwill in India would completely reject this political and publicity stunt that only seeks to divide,” the FO said.

The FO said that decision by the Indian leader was hypocritical and one-sided.

“It is shameful that the practitioners of Hindutva ideology would so hypocritically and one-sidedly invoke the tragic events and mass migration that occurred in the wake of Independence in 1947,” the FO statement said.


