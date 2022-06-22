Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet to take place in Washington

International parliamentary dignitaries who arrived to attend the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet arre being received by Tibetan Parliamentarian delegation. Photo: Twitter/@Tibparliament

The Tibetan Parliament-in-exile will host the 8th World Parliamentarians’ Convention on Tibet (WPTC) in Washington D.C., on June 22 and 23, its organising committee said in a press release.

The convention seeks to consolidate support from members of various legislatures to “resolve the Tibet issue”, the statement said.

Specifically, it seeks to encourage legislators to advocate for the survival of Tibetan identity and culture and to take note of human rights concerns and repression in Tibet. Another objective is to encourage parliamentarians to, in their respective countries, support a quick resumption of dialogue between the Dalai Lama and the Chinese government for “negotiated solution on Tibet”.

Apart from panel discussions and briefings for parliamentarians, the gathering will have a video message from the Dalai Lama and the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The first WPTC was held in India in 1994.