Parliament passes amendment allowing Putin to stay in power

Constitutional changes allowing Vladimir Putin to run for President again in 2024 sailed through Russia’s lower house of Parliament on Wednesday, opening the way for him to potentially stay in power until 2036.

Mr. Putin, a former KGB officer, is currently required by the Constitution to step down in 2024 when his second sequential and fourth presidential term ends. But the amendment would formally reset his presidential term tally to zero.

The 450-seat State Duma, the lower house of Parliament, on Wednesday voted in favour of the change, along with other amendments to the Constitution, by 383 votes. Nobody voted against, but 43 lawmakers abstained. Twenty-four lawmakers were absent.

If, as Mr. Putin critics expect, the constitutional court now gives its blessing to the amendment and it is backed in a nationwide vote on April 22, Mr. Putin would have the option to run again for President in 2024.

Kremlin critic and opposition politician Alexei Navalny has said he believes Mr. Putin will now try to become President for life.

Two people staged lone pickets outside the State Duma on Wednesday.