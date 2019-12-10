International

Paris summit pledges ceasefire, new withdrawal of forces between Ukraine and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference after the Paris summit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a press conference after the Paris summit.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

The final communique after the meeting between Putin and Zelensky said that three additional disengagement areas should be agreed in east Ukraine

A landmark summit in Paris on ending the war in the east of Ukraine agreed to implement a full ceasefire and proceed with a new withdrawal of forces from conflict zones by March 2020.

“The sides commit to a full and comprehensive implementation of the ceasefire, strengthened by the implementation of all necessary ceasefire support measures, before the end of the year 2019,” said the final communique after the first meeting between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Ukranian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.

It added that three additional disengagement areas should be agreed in east Ukraine, “with the aim of disengaging forces and equipment by the end of March 2020.”

‘Important step’

President Putin hailed the summit on seeking to end the war in the east of Ukraine as an “important step” towards a de-escalation of the conflict.

His Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky said a new exchange of prisoners would take place between Ukraine and pro-Moscow separatists by the end of the year while host President Emmanuel Macron said a new summit would be held in four months to take stock of progress on ending the conflict.

