Paris raps Pak. over Alvi remarks on French Bill

The French Foreign Ministry has summoned Pakistan’s envoy to protest against claims by President Arif Alvi that a French Bill cracking down on radical Islam stigmatises Muslims.
Addressing a conference on religion on Saturday, Mr. Alvi said: “When you see that laws are being changed in favour of a majority to isolate a minority, that is a dangerous precedent.”
Specifically referring to the legislation drafted after the beheading of a French teacher by an Islamist radical over cartoons of Prophet Muhammed, Mr. Alvi said: “When you insult the Prophet, you insult all Muslims.”
“I urge the political leadership of France not to entrench these attitudes into laws... You have to bring people together — not to stamp a religion in a certain manner and create disharmony among the people or create bias.”
The French Foreign Ministry said late on Monday it had called in Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires to mark “our surprise and our disapproval (over Mr. Alvi’s remarks), given that the Bill contains no discriminatory element”.
“It is guided by the basic principles of freedom of religion and conscience, makes no distinction between the different religions and applies therefore equally to all faiths,” the Ministry said. “Pakistan must understand this and adopt a constructive attitude for our bilateral relations,” it added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath