Paris city hall fined for naming too many women to top jobs

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.   | Photo Credit: AP

Paris city hall has been fined 90,000 euros for having appointed too many women to top positions in 2018, in breach of a law aimed at ensuring gender balance.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo denounced the fine as “unfair” and “absurd” on December 15 during a meeting of the city council.

In 2018, 11 women and five men — who represent just over 30% — were appointed to top positions in the Paris city hall, leading the Civil Service Ministry to impose the fine.

A 2013 law, meant to ensure that women get better access to senior jobs in the civil service, requires a minimum of 40% of appointments for each gender.

Since then, the law has been changed to provide for exceptions to nominations when the gender balance is respected overall.

In Paris city hall, 47% of all civil servants in senior positions are women.

“Yes, we need to promote women with determination and vigour because everywhere, France is still lagging behind [on that issue],” Ms. Hidalgo said.

