Paris airports cut traffic outlook on COVID-19 second wave

Aeroports de Paris, operator of the French capital's main airports, cut its full-year passenger traffic outlook on Friday as a second wave of COVID-19 infections gathers pace.

Traffic at Charles de Gaulle and Orly will fall 65-70% rather than the previously forecast 63%, ADP said as it posted January-September revenue of 1.67 billion euros, down 53%.

ADP, which also holds stakes in international airports in countries including Turkey and India, said aviation and retail revenue both fell by more than half in the period.

Traffic has suffered a “new strong decrease” in recent weeks, Chief Financial Officer Philippe Pascal said, “as a consequence of the new wave of epidemic around the world.”

ADP is rolling out COVID-19 testing at the Paris airports, but Mr. Pascal declined to comment on the target passenger capacity.