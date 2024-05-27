ADVERTISEMENT

Over 2,000 people buried in Papua New Guinea landslide

Published - May 27, 2024 12:00 pm IST - Port Moresby

The landslide in Papua New Guinea caused "major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country"

AFP

Villagers search through a landslide in Pogera village, in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea on May 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Papua New Guinea informed the U.N. on May 27 that more than 2,000 people were buried in a massive landslide that swept over a remote village, according to a copy of the letter obtained by AFP.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction," the country's national disaster centre told the U.N. office in the capital Port Moresby.

A once-bustling remote hillside village in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.

ADVERTISEMENT

UN migration agency estimates more than 670 killed in Papua New Guinea landslide

The landslide caused "major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country", the disaster office said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The main highway to Porgera Mine was "completely blocked", it said in the letter, which was received by U.N. officials on Monday morning.

"The situation remains unstable as the landslip continue to shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both the rescue teams and survivors alike."

ADVERTISEMENT

The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players", it said, including the army, and national and regional responders.

It called on the U.N. to inform Papua New Guinea's development partners "and other international friends" of the latest situation.

Assistance should be coordinated through the disaster centre, it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US