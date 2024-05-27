GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Over 2,000 people buried in Papua New Guinea landslide

The landslide in Papua New Guinea caused "major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country"

Published - May 27, 2024 12:00 pm IST - Port Moresby

AFP
Villagers search through a landslide in Pogera village, in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea on May 26, 2024.

Villagers search through a landslide in Pogera village, in the Highlands of Papua New Guinea on May 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Papua New Guinea informed the U.N. on May 27 that more than 2,000 people were buried in a massive landslide that swept over a remote village, according to a copy of the letter obtained by AFP.

"The landslide buried more than 2,000 people alive and caused major destruction," the country's national disaster centre told the U.N. office in the capital Port Moresby.

A once-bustling remote hillside village in Enga province was almost wiped out when a chunk of Mount Mungalo collapsed in the early hours of Friday morning, burying scores of homes and the people sleeping inside them.

UN migration agency estimates more than 670 killed in Papua New Guinea landslide

The landslide caused "major destruction to buildings, food gardens and caused a major impact on the economic lifeline of the country", the disaster office said.

The main highway to Porgera Mine was "completely blocked", it said in the letter, which was received by U.N. officials on Monday morning.

"The situation remains unstable as the landslip continue to shift slowly, posing ongoing danger to both the rescue teams and survivors alike."

The scale of the catastrophe required "immediate and collaborative actions from all players", it said, including the army, and national and regional responders.

It called on the U.N. to inform Papua New Guinea's development partners "and other international friends" of the latest situation.

Assistance should be coordinated through the disaster centre, it said.

Related Topics

avalanche/landslide / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.