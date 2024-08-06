GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Panic in Beirut as Israeli warplanes break sound barrier three times

The twin killings of Fuad Shukr and Ismail Haniyeh have pushed the region to the brink of war, with Iran also vowing a painful response

Updated - August 06, 2024 09:05 pm IST

Published - August 06, 2024 08:50 pm IST - BEIRUT

Reuters
A general view of Beirut, Lebanon on August 6, 2024.

A general view of Beirut, Lebanon on August 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier three times over Beirut in less than 30 minutes on Tuesday (August 6, 2024), leading to loud booms that sent people in the city running for cover just ahead of a speech by the head of the powerful Iran-backed group Hezbollah.

Israeli warplanes flew low over the Lebanese capital, with witnesses saying they could see the planes with the naked eye. The booms were the loudest heard in Beirut in years.

Hezbollah launches drone attacks on Israel, says more to come

One Reuters reporter saw people at a cafe in Beirut's Badaro district scatter as the sound reverberated through the city.

Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was set to begin an address at around 5 p.m. (1400 GMT) to mark one week since the killing of the Lebanese armed group's top military commander Fuad Shukr in an Israeli strike in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Editorial | On the edge: On West Asia and the danger of a wider war

Hezbollah has promised to respond to the killing, which came just hours before the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an operation blamed on Israel but which Israel has not confirmed or denied undertaking.

The twin killings have pushed the region to the brink of war, with Iran also vowing a painful response.

Israel / Iran / politics / Lebanon

