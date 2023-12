December 29, 2023 03:41 am | Updated December 28, 2023 11:55 pm IST

A Panama-flagged bulk carrier headed for grain loading to one of the Danube ports hit a mine in the Black Sea, the Ukrainian military said on Thursday.

"The vessel lost its course and control, and a fire broke out on the upper deck," Ukraine's southern military command said on Telegram messenger.

One person was hospitalized, and another received medical help on board. Tugs were sent to the site, the military added.

