ADVERTISEMENT

Panama arrests 15 people for smuggling Chinese migrants through the Darien Gap

Published - August 08, 2024 11:16 am IST - PANAMA CITY

Police in Panama have arrested 15 people who allegedly ran a smuggling ring to move Chinese migrants through the Darien Gap

AP

Representational image. Migrants usually cross through Darien Gap from Colombia to head towards U.S. | Photo Credit: AP

Border police in Panama said Wednesday(August 7,2024) that they have arrested 15 people who allegedly ran a smuggling ring to move Chinese migrants through the Darien Gap.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dangerous, jungle-clad gap connects Colombia and Panama, and represents a major route for migrants to reach the U.S. border. In recent years, Chinese have become the fourth-largest group by nationality to use the crossing. Most of those crossing are Venezuelans.

Also Read: Panama’s next president says he’ll try to shut down one of world’s busiest migration routes

More than 500,000 migrants crossed the Darien Gap in a record-breaking 2023. So far this year, more than 212,000 migrants have crossed, though reports in July suggested the flow may have declined in recent weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panama's National Border Service said 11 vehicles, two dozen cell phones, a rifle and cash were seized in the raids on the migrant smuggling ring.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Panama’s president has vowed to crack down on the massive migrant flows, and border police have erected about three miles of barbed wire to block some trails and funnel migrants to a single reception point.

Panama’s President, José Raúl Mulino, who took office July 1, has promised to halt the rising flow of migrants entering his country from Colombia and reached an agreement for the U.S. government to pay for repatriation flights.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US