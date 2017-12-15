International

Palestinians-Israelis clash as Jerusalem fallout continues

Israeli police officers on horses clash with Palestinian protesters during a demonstration near Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a

Israeli police officers on horses clash with Palestinian protesters during a demonstration near Damascus Gate after Friday prayers in Jerusalem's Old City, as Palestinians call for a "Day of Rage" in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Palestinian protesters are scuffling with Israeli forces as fallout continues over President Donald Trump’s announcement recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last week.

Following Muslim prayers on Friday, Palestinians threw rocks at Israeli troops who responded with tear gas in the West Bank.

Gaza Health Ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Kidra said five Palestinians were injured in clashes in two locations along Gaza’s border with Israel. He said they were injured by live fire and are in moderate condition.

Palestinians have been clashing with Israeli troops across the West Bank and along the Gaza border since Trump’s declaration. It departed from decades of U.S. policy that the fate of Jerusalem should be decided through negotiations.

East Jerusalem is home to sensitive Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 11:48:58 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/palestinians-israelis-clash-as-jerusalem-fallout-continues/article21698855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY