Palestinians call off million-dose vaccine exchange with Israel

Palestinian health worker gives a woman a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) during a vaccination drive in Tubas, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 25, 2021. Picture taken March 25, 2021. File. | Photo Credit: Reuters
PTI Jerusalem 18 June 2021 23:47 IST
Updated: 18 June 2021 23:50 IST

The PA says the doses, which Israel began shipping to the occupied West Bank on Friday, are too close to expiring

The Palestinian Authority is calling off an agreement whereby Israel would transfer 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to it in exchange for a similar number later this year.

The PA says the doses, which Israel began shipping to the occupied West Bank on Friday, are too close to expiring.

Palestinian officials had come under heavy criticism on social media after the agreement was announced earlier Friday, with Palestinians accusing them of accepting subpar vaccines and suggesting they might not be effective.

In announcing the agreement, Israel said the vaccines “will expire soon” without specifying the date.

Israel has completely reopened after carrying out a highly successful vaccination campaign but has faced criticism for not sharing its supplies with the 4.5 million Palestinians living in the occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

