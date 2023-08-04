HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Palestinians bury West Bank teen killed by Israel

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry said 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Saan was “killed this morning by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) in Tulkarm”

August 04, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Tulkarm, Palestinian Territories

AFP
People at the funeral of Mahmoud Abu Saan, a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli raid, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on August 04, 2023.

People at the funeral of Mahmoud Abu Saan, a Palestinian who was killed in an Israeli raid, in Tulkarm, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on August 04, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Friday for the funeral of a Palestinian teenager killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank earlier that day.

In a statement, the Palestinian health ministry said 18-year-old Mahmoud Abu Saan was "killed this morning by live bullets from the occupation (Israel) in Tulkarm".

Abu Saan's head was shrouded in the Palestinian flag as his body was paraded through the town's streets ahead of the burial, according to an AFP photographer.

Also Read: Israeli protesters fight for democracy, but stay mum on Palestine occupation

The Israeli army said that while forces were patrolling "suspects fired and hurled explosives and stones at the soldiers, who responded with live fire".

"Hits were identified," the statement added, specifying that no soldiers were hurt.

The official Palestinian news agency, Wafa, reported that Abu Saan was "shot in the head by the occupation soldiers at zero distance".

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War and its forces regularly conduct armed incursions into areas of the territory which are nominally under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Friday's killing comes three days after a Palestinian gunman wounded six people at an Israeli settlement in the West Bank with gunfire before being shot dead.

Violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has this year killed at least 206 Palestinians, 27 Israelis, one Ukrainian and one Italian, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources on both sides.

They include, on the Palestinian side, combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Arab minority.

Related Topics

Israel / Palestine

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.