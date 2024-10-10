Palestinian officials say death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza shelter has climbed to 21

Palestinian medical officials say the death toll from an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 21.

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah confirmed the toll, and an Associated Press reporter counted the bodies.

Witnesses say the strike on Thursday (October 10, 2024) appeared to target a makeshift post manned by Hamas-run police inside the school.