Palestinian officials say death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza shelter has climbed to 21

Palestinian medical officials say the death toll from an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 21.
The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah confirmed the toll, and an Associated Press reporter counted the bodies.
Witnesses say the strike on Thursday (October 10, 2024) appeared to target a makeshift post manned by Hamas-run police inside the school.
Published - October 10, 2024 04:12 pm IST