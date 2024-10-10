GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palestinian officials say death toll from Israeli strike on Gaza shelter has climbed to 21

Published - October 10, 2024 04:12 pm IST - Deir al-Balah

AP
Palestinians carry casualties at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, October 10, 2024.

Palestinians carry casualties at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, amid the Israel-Hamas conflict, in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza Strip, October 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Palestinian medical officials say the death toll from an Israeli strike on a school-turned-shelter in the Gaza Strip has climbed to 21.

One year into the Israel-Hamas war: A timeline of the major events since October 7

The Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central town of Deir al-Balah confirmed the toll, and an Associated Press reporter counted the bodies.

Witnesses say the strike on Thursday (October 10, 2024) appeared to target a makeshift post manned by Hamas-run police inside the school.

October 10, 2024

