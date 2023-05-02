Palestinian militants in Gaza fire rockets toward Israel

May 02, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Jerusalem

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, following the death of a high-profile Palestinian prisoner in Israeli custody after a nearly three-month-long hunger strike.

The death of 45-year-old Khader Adnan, a prominent leader of the militant Islamic Jihad group, has outraged Palestinian militants and leaders and raised fears of a retaliation. Earlier on Tuesday, militants in Gaza fired a volley of rockets toward empty fields in Israel.

The Israeli military said that Palestinian militants in Gaza launched 22 rockets toward Israeli territory later Tuesday. Four rockets were intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, the military added.

A 25-year-old man was seriously wounded in the attack, Israeli medics reported.

Palestinian armed groups have long vowed to strike Israel if a hunger-striking Palestinian prisoner such as Adnan — celebrated as a national hero for his resistance to Israel — died in Israeli custody.

