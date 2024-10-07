ADVERTISEMENT

Hamas in Gaza fire barrage of rockets into Israel as mourners mark October 7

Published - October 07, 2024 03:26 pm IST

Israeli military said that projectiles fired from Gaza set off sirens in central Tel Aviv, as Israel marks a year to Hamas’ October 7 attack.

AP

Israeli forces keep position during a military raid in Kafr Aqab east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on October 7, 2024. Violence in the Israeli occupied West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza which began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. | Photo Credit: AFP

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday (October 7, 2024) as mourners marked the anniversary of the October 7 attack, without disrupting a nearby ceremony.

Hamas also said it attacked Israeli forces in different parts of Gaza. The Israeli military said it launched a wave of artillery and airstrikes overnight and into Monday (October 7, 2024) to thwart what it said was an imminent attack. It said it targeted Hamas launch posts and underground militant infrastructure.

A three-tier war in West Asia with no endgame

The fighting on the anniversary underscored the militants’ resilience in the face of a devastating Israeli offensive that has killed around 42,000 Palestinians, according to local medical officials. It has also destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced around 90% of its population.

Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed into nearby army bases and farming communities in a surprise attack one year ago, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. They are still holding around 100 captives inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. It has also vowed to strike Iran in response to a ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury. The sirens came as Israelis were marking the anniversary to the deadliest attack in their country’s history. That attack one year ago began with a volley of rockets from Gaza.

