GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hamas in Gaza fire barrage of rockets into Israel as mourners mark October 7

Israeli military said that projectiles fired from Gaza set off sirens in central Tel Aviv, as Israel marks a year to Hamas’ October 7 attack.

Published - October 07, 2024 03:26 pm IST

AP
Israeli forces keep position during a military raid in Kafr Aqab east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on October 7, 2024. Violence in the Israeli occupied West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza which began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7.

Israeli forces keep position during a military raid in Kafr Aqab east of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank on October 7, 2024. Violence in the Israeli occupied West Bank has surged alongside the war in Gaza which began after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. | Photo Credit: AFP

Palestinian militants in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets into Israel on Monday (October 7, 2024) as mourners marked the anniversary of the October 7 attack, without disrupting a nearby ceremony.

Hamas also said it attacked Israeli forces in different parts of Gaza. The Israeli military said it launched a wave of artillery and airstrikes overnight and into Monday (October 7, 2024) to thwart what it said was an imminent attack. It said it targeted Hamas launch posts and underground militant infrastructure.

A three-tier war in West Asia with no endgame

The fighting on the anniversary underscored the militants’ resilience in the face of a devastating Israeli offensive that has killed around 42,000 Palestinians, according to local medical officials. It has also destroyed large areas of Gaza and displaced around 90% of its population.

Hamas-led militants blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed into nearby army bases and farming communities in a surprise attack one year ago, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting another 250. They are still holding around 100 captives inside Gaza, a third of whom are believed to be dead.

Related Stories

Israel is now at war with Hamas in Gaza and its ally Hezbollah in Lebanon. It has also vowed to strike Iran in response to a ballistic missile attack on Israel last week.

The Israeli military said that projectiles fired from Gaza set off sirens in central Tel Aviv, as Israel marks a year to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injury. The sirens came as Israelis were marking the anniversary to the deadliest attack in their country’s history. That attack one year ago began with a volley of rockets from Gaza.

Published - October 07, 2024 03:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / Palestine / war

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.