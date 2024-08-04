GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Palestinian kills woman, wounds three in stabbing attack in Israel

The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, just outside Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel’s ambulance service said

Updated - August 04, 2024 12:26 pm IST

Published - August 04, 2024 12:25 pm IST - HOLON, Israel

Reuters
An Israeli woman looks at posters on a bomb shelter set up at the site of the Nova festival where party goers were killed and kidnapped, marking 300 days since the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, southern Israel, on August 1, 2024.

An Israeli woman looks at posters on a bomb shelter set up at the site of the Nova festival where party goers were killed and kidnapped, marking 300 days since the October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in Reim, southern Israel, on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A Palestinian attacker stabbed and killed a woman and wounded three others in central Israel on Sunday before being shot by police, Israeli authorities said.

The stabbings took place during morning rush hour in the city of Holon, just outside Tel Aviv. The attacker stabbed people near a gas station and a park, Israel's ambulance service said.

A 66 year-old woman was killed and two other senior citizens were seriously wounded and rushed to hospital, it said. A younger man was also injured.

"Large police forces are present at the scene and are conducting extensive searches with a helicopter and additional resources," police said in a statement.

The attacker was shot and "neutralized", they added.

