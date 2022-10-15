Palestinian doctor among two killed in Israeli army West Bank raid

AFP Jenin, Palestinian Territories:
October 14, 2022 21:57 IST

Mourners carry the body of Matin Dababa, draped in the flag of the Islamic Jihad militant group, at his funeral in the Jenin refugee camp, on october 14, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Two Palestinians including a doctor were killed Friday in an Israeli raid in the flashpoint city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Dr. Abdullah al-Ahmad “succumbed to a bullet wound that pierced his head, fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers”, the ministry said in a statement.

A ministry spokesman told AFP that another Palestinian, Mateen Debaya, was also killed in the raid on the city’s refugee camp, with five others wounded.

Militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, named Debaya as a “fighter”.

The ministry said Ahmad was shot outside a government hospital, located on the edge of the camp.

An AFP journalist said the doctor underwent emergency surgery at the facility following the shooting.

The armed wing of the mainstream Fatah movement described Ahmad as “its commander” who had died after an “armed clash” with Israeli forces.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa, meanwhile, said Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh was mourning the doctor “shot dead by Israeli forces while he was trying to rescue casualties”.

Crowds of mourners gathered for the separate funerals of the two men, whose bodies were carried through the streets.

The Israeli military did not comment on those killed.

In a statement, the army said “explosive devices and a massive number of shots were fired from armed suspects at the security forces”.

“The forces responded with aimed live fire towards the armed suspects. Hits were identified,” the army said.

Three suspects were detained including an alleged Hamas member who the army said was suspected of carrying out attacks against Israeli forces.

Hamas on Friday called on “our resistance... to continue their steadfastness and their heroism with all means”.

Israel has occupied east Jerusalem and the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

