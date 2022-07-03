Pakistan’s trade deficit hits record-high of $48.66 billion as imports soar

The trade deficit reached an alarming level despite a ban on more than 800 non-essential luxury items in May by the Shehbaz Sharif government

: Cash-strapped Pakistan’s trade deficit has surged to an all-time high of $48.66 billion in the outgoing fiscal year, up from $30.96 billion a year ago, a significant 57% jump on the back of higher-than-expected imports, a media report said on Sunday.

The trade deficit reached an alarming level despite a ban on more than 800 non-essential luxury items in May by the Shehbaz Sharif government, the Dawn newspaper reported, quoting the provisional official data.

Pakistan’s trade gap widened by more than 32% to touch $4.84 billion in June, from $3.66 billion a year ago, driven largely by almost double the increase in imports compared to exports, the paper said.

The outgoing fiscal year’s trade deficit has crossed the $37 billion figure in 2017-18, which was largely led by imports related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

In the subsequent years, the trade gap dropped to $31.8 billion in 2018-19 and then to $23.2 billion in 2019-20, before bouncing back to $30.8 billion in 2020-21 and finally to a whopping $48.64 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal, according to official data.

The outgoing year’s trade deficit is propelled by the highest-ever increase in oil prices and commodities in the international market due to the supply chain disruptions brought about due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The trade deficit has been on the rise owing to an unprecedented increase in imports due to a rise in global commodity prices, while exports have stagnated to around $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion a month, mostly those of semi-finished products and raw materials, the paper added.

Pakistan’s import bill increased 43.45% cent to $80.51 billion during 2021-22, up from $56.12 billion, just a year ago.

Last week, the Pakistan government steeply hiked petroleum prices to implement the tough preconditions set by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to revive the stalled $6 billion bailout package for the cash-strapped country.

Prices of all petroleum products went up by about Pakistani Rs.14-19 per litre after the decision came into effect from midnight on Thursday.

This was the fourth hike in petroleum under the incumbent government assumed power in April.

The IMF has set tough preconditions like hiking electricity tariffs and imposing a levy on petroleum products to revive the stalled bailout programme.

The global lender also asked Pakistan to set up an anti-corruption task force to review all the existing laws that were aimed at curbing graft in the government departments.

After implementing the conditions, the IMF would present Pakistan’s request for the approval of the loan tranche and revival of the programme to its executive board – a process that may take another month.

Pakistan is facing growing economic challenges, with high inflation, sliding forex reserves, a widening current account deficit and a depreciating currency.

On June 22, Pakistan secured a deal with the IMF to restore the stalled $6 billion assistance package and unlock doors for financing from other international sources.

The make-or-break deal was reached following the IMF staff mission and the Pakistani team, led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, agreeing on an understanding on the 2022-23 budget after the authorities committed to generate Rs 43,600 crore more taxes and increase petroleum levy gradually up to Rs 50 per litre, according to the paper.

The extended fund facility package of $6 billion was agreed upon in July 2019 for a period of 39 months. So far only half of the promised money has been reimbursed.

The revival of the facility will immediately provide access to $1 billion, which Pakistan badly needs to buttress its dwindling foreign exchange reserves.