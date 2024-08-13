Pakistan’s ruling coalition supports former ISI chief Faiz Hameed’s impending court-martial

Pakistan’s ruling coalition has hailed the arrest of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed in connection with a housing scheme scandal but jailed former premier Imran Khan's party decided to stay neutral and termed it the army's "internal matter".

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Hameed served as the director general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, when Mr. Khan was prime minister and was accused of meddling in political affairs at his behest.

According to the Army, he was arrested on Monday (August 12, 2024) by military authorities and court martial proceedings were initiated against him under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act for alleged misuse of authority. His arrest followed a probe into complaints against him by the owner of Top City Housing Society over an alleged raid at his house.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asserting that the military’s actions were "internal", former premier Mr. Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, said the army is a disciplined and organised institution with its own procedures for dealing with both serving and retired officers, the Dawn newspaper reported.

However, members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), including Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Afnan, Rana Sanaullah as well as Pakistan People Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, were more open in their views on the move, with Tarar calling it a “right decision”.

“Action against Faiz Hameed would have been taken on the basis of investigation,” the minister said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pointing out that only a brief announcement had been made by the military spokesman about the ex-ISI DG, Senator Siddiqui said, “When investigation will go forward, his (Hameed’s) political meddling will also be proved.” Siddique quoted PTI founder Khan as saying that Hameed had supported his party inside Parliament by getting legislation passed and meeting the required number of members in the National Assembly.

He said Mr. Hameed also remained involved in the general elections by backing the PTI.

The senator said the former ISI chief had controlled the media and politicians and tried to control the judiciary as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior PML-N leader Sanaullah alleged that Hameed was involved in “political meddling” and on his instruction, the Faizabad sit-in was staged by a religious group, choking the main arteries of the federal capital for weeks.

Mr. Sanaullah said action against him was taken in the light of the Supreme Court’s order in the private housing scheme, Top City, whose owner filed a petition in the Supreme Court on 2023 , accusing Hameed of misusing his authority.

The owner stated in the petition that on May 12, 2017, at the behest of Gen Hameed, ISI officials raided the top city office and his house and seized valuables, including gold, diamonds and money.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hailing the military’s internal accountability system, PPP leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said an inquiry had confirmed multiple violations by Hameed that prompted the initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Pakistan Army Act.

He said if the military had decided to proceed with such measures against a high-ranking officer, it indicated the severity of the offences committed.

“Gen Faiz has definitely had a hand in the events on the political scene since his retirement. Knowing him a little bit, he could not abstain and had to muddy the waters," Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.