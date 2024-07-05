GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan's Punjab to ban social media platforms for 6 days during Muharram to control 'hate material'

The Punjab government of Maryam Nawaz has also requested her uncle Shehbaz Sharif’s government to notify the suspension of all social media platforms on internet for six days (July 13-18)

Published - July 05, 2024 11:03 am IST - Lahore

PTI
Image used for representational purpose.

Image used for representational purpose. | Photo Credit: Reuters

After blocking X, formerly Twitter, for over four months, the government in Pakistan's Punjab province is now set to ban all social media platforms - YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok - for six days between July 13 and 18, citing the need to control "hate material" during the Islamic month of Muharram.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz's Cabinet committee on law and order has recommended banning of all social media platforms - YouTube, X, WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, among others - during 6th to 11th day of Muharram (July 13-18) in Punjab, a province of over 120 million people, to "control hate material, misinformation to avoid sectarian violence", according to a notification issued here late Thursday night.

The Punjab government of Maryam Nawaz has also requested her uncle Shehbaz Sharif's government at the Centre to notify the suspension of all social media platforms on internet for six days (July 13-18).

Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir has already declared social media a "vicious media" and underscored the need to fight what he called "digital terrorism".

Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign minister, recently called for placing a complete ban on social media.

The Shehbaz government had shut down X in last February following allegations of change of general election results by the Election Commission of Pakistan, apparently on the order of the military establishment to stop Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's jailed founder Imran Khan from coming to power.

Both the military and the government were receiving backlash on social media since the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion in April 2022.

The government has arrested dozens of social media activists of Khan's party since then.

Related Topics

Pakistan / online / religion and belief

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.