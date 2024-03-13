Pakistan’s new President Zardari to not take salary; cites economic hardship of people

Pakistan’s newly-elected President Asif Ali Zardari on March 13 announced that he would not draw any salary during his tenure as part of his bid to help the cash-strapped country face the challenging economic hardship.
Mr. Zardari, 68, who took oath as Pakistan's 14th President on Sunday, decided to encourage prudent financial management and not burden the national exchequer, his Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) said in a statement on X.
“The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary,” President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release on Tuesday.
Debt-struck Pakistan has been reeling under economic pressure with the price of commodities touching sky-high prices.
The newly elected government needs a new loan from the International Monetary Fund on an urgent basis, and its politicians, who are often super-rich, use such tactics to win support from the impoverished masses.
In February last year, the Cabinet of then-prime minister Shehbaz Sharif gave up their salary and other perks to help the country tackle its possible default on external liabilities.
Addressing the maiden cabinet meeting after inducting 19 members on Monday, Prime Minister Sharif said that the first test of the cash-strapped country's newly-elected government is to rein in inflation and prices of food items.
Mr. Sharif, who was elected for a second term on Sunday, said that bringing inflation under control is the biggest challenge, however, the government together with the provincial administrations would consider ways how to manage the prices of the essentials.
“This is our first test,” he said.
Mr. Sharif said Pakistan is facing massive challenges and a “deep surgery” is required to pull the cash-strapped country out of the economic crisis.
Taking stock of the issues and problems affecting the economy and the country, the Prime Minister asked his Cabinet members to “perform or perish”, saying that the time is “now or never”.
Mr. Sharif said the government should make difficult decisions without wasting any time. “Deep surgery is needed as antibiotics will not work,” he said.