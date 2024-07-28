Pakistan's JI party's sit-in enters second day as party protests against electricity price, tax hike

Pakistan’s rightwing Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Saturday vowed to continue its protest in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi as the party's sit-in entered the second day to press the government to reduce electricity price and taxes on the salaried class.

The party for the second day on Saturday held the protest to hold a rally at the D-Chowk in Islamabad.

The JI drive was, however, stopped by police. The party later changed its plan and announced holding a sit-in at three places, including Murree Road and Chungi No 22 in Rawalpindi and H-8 Bridge Islamabad.

JI chief Hafiz Naeem addressed the participants camping on the Murree Road, the main artery of the garrison city connecting it with Islamabad, and vowed to continue the sit-in till the demands were accepted.

“Our demands are simple and we want the government to give relief to the masses,” he said, adding that the party was aware of difficulties but was sure that the issue of power tariffs could be addressed.

He said the protest would continue until its key demands were met, elaborating that renegotiations be held with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs), a group of power companies considered the main cause of the exorbitant rise in the electricity bills.

Mr. Naeem also expressed willingness to talk with the government if the latter showed seriousness in addressing the issues highlighted by the JI. He said the government should first set up the committee for talks.

He also announced to address a big gathering on Murree Road on Sunday evening and asked people from every walk of life to attend as his party has been fighting for their rights.

The JI is one of the oldest parties in the country and is also known for holding big protests. The protestors have been so far peaceful but Mr. Naeem alleged that dozens of party workers had been arrested and demanded their immediate release. PTI SH PY Separately, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters also held demonstrations across the country where hundreds of workers were arrested on Friday, protesting the inflated electricity bills and demanding the release of former prime minister Imran Khan from jail.

The main opposition party, PTI, could not hold its much-publicised protest in the national capital after the government banned public gatherings. However, its ally, JI went ahead by defying the ban and claimed that police arrested several workers.

In Lahore, more than 150 workers of both parties were arrested by law enforcement agencies of the Punjab province.

