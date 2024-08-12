GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Pakistan's former ISI chief Faiz Hameed taken into military custody: Army

The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the ISI

Updated - August 12, 2024 07:10 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 06:44 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
Pakistan’s former ISI chief Faiz Hameed. Photo: X/@ANI

Pakistan's former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd.) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military ahead of his court martial in connection with a housing scheme scandal, the army said on Monday (August 12).

"Complying with the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, a detailed court of inquiry, was undertaken by Pakistan Army, to ascertain correctness of complaints in Top City Case made against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd),” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army- said in a statement.

“Consequently, appropriate disciplinary action has been initiated against Lt Gen Faiz Hameed (Retd), under provisions of the Pakistan Army Act,” it added.

Also Read: Old beginning: On Pakistan politics

The military had reportedly formed an inquiry committee in April to investigate allegations of misuse of authority against the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Lt Gen (retd.) Hameed was considered extremely powerful when he headed the spy agency from 2019 to 2021.

