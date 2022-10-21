Pakistan’s election panel disqualifies former PM Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets

A four-member bench announced the verdict against Khan at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Election Commission on October 21, 2022 disqualified former prime minister Imran Khan on charges of concealing assets.

The ruling coalition government lawmakers had filed a case with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in August against Mr. Khan, seeking his disqualification for failing to reveal the proceeds from the sale of gifts that he purchased at a discounted price from the state repository, also called Toshakhana.

A four-member bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, announced the verdict against Khan at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.