Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court rejects bail plea of Bushra Bibi related to May 9 riots

Anti-terrorism court Judge Malik Ejaz Asif ordered that the investigation in Bushra Bibi case should be completed in seven days

Updated - August 12, 2024 05:42 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 05:41 pm IST - Islamabad

PTI
The court adjourned the hearing of the May 9 cases until August 22, 2024.

The court adjourned the hearing of the May 9 cases until August 22, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Monday (August 12, 2024) rejected the bail application of Bushra Bibi, the wife of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in 12 cases related to the violence on May 9, 2023.

Anti-terrorism court Judge Malik Ejaz Asif after hearing the plea of Bushra Bibi said that a thorough investigation was required in her case and subsequently dismissed the bail application. The judge also ordered that the investigation in her case should be completed in seven days.

Also Read: Explainer on the calm after the storm for Pakistan?

Mr. Khan and Ms. Bushra were present in the court along with dozens of other accused who have been named as suspects in the May 9 violence, which erupted when the former Prime Minister was detained by authorities in Islamabad.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the May 9 cases until August 22, 2024.

Mr. Khan (71) has been imprisoned at the Adiala Jail for more than a year now upon his conviction in multiple cases. His wife, 49-year-old Ms. Bushra, is also jailed along with him.

Mr. Khan faces over 200 cases and has been convicted in a few. Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released.

