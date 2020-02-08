Pakistani Taliban leader killed in Afghanistan

The Pakistani Taliban has confirmed that one of its key leaders and another member of the group were killed in a clash with security forces in Afghanistan.

In a statement published by the SITE monitoring group Friday, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) said Sheikh Khalid Haqqani, who served on the group’s consultative council and had been a deputy leader, had been killed January 31. “Haqqani embraced martyrdom while fighting with slaves of the United States”, the TTP said. Haqqani’s close confidant Qari Saifullah Peshawari was also killed in the clash that took place inside Afghanistan during a “mission”, said a senior Pakistani Taliban leader.

Haqqani was not thought to be related to the Haqqani network, which is also affiliated to the Afghan Taliban.

Both Islamabad and Kabul have long accused each other of allowing militants to shelter in the border regions. “Haqqani, also a writer of several books on different topics, was known for giving a befitting reply to so-called torch-bearers of democracy,” the TTP said in its statement.