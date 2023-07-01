HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan

Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan

July 01, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - PESHAWAR

AP
Image use for representation purpose only.

Image use for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan, triggering intense shootouts that left six insurgents dead during the Eid holidays.

A military statement said the two raids were conducted earlier on June 30, in Tank and North Waziristan districts on credible intelligence information about intrusion and hiding of militants in the areas near the border with Afghanistan.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said on June 30.

Also read: Shootout in northwest Pakistan, along Afghan border, kills 3 soldiers, 3 militants

The military gave no further details about the identity or affiliation of the six dead, but largely militants belong to factions of TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), which is generally known as PT (Pakistani Taliban).

TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighbouring country in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) troops were in the final stages of their pullout. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the PT, which has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months.

Also read: Pak Army sacks 3 officers including Lt. Gen. for failing to protect military installations during May 9 violence

Footprints of the IS (Islamic State) group are also found in the region. Earlier in the week, security force killed an IS commander identified as Shafi Ullah in an intelligence-based operation in the Bajur district, another area in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. He was among thee militants killed on June 28.

Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.

Related Topics

terrorism (crime) / Pakistan / Afghanistan / Islamic State / NATO

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.