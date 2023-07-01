Pakistani security forces kill 6 militants in separate raids near the border with Afghanistan

July 01, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - PESHAWAR

Pakistan’s military says security forces have raided two militant hideouts in regions near the border with Afghanistan, triggering intense shootouts that left six insurgents dead during the Eid holidays.

A military statement said the two raids were conducted earlier on June 30, in Tank and North Waziristan districts on credible intelligence information about intrusion and hiding of militants in the areas near the border with Afghanistan.

Security forces also seized weapons and ammunition from the hideout and were carrying out a clearance operation of the area, the military said on June 30.

The military gave no further details about the identity or affiliation of the six dead, but largely militants belong to factions of TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan), which is generally known as PT (Pakistani Taliban).

TTP is a separate group but allied with the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in the neighbouring country in August 2021 as U.S. and NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organisation) troops were in the final stages of their pullout. The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has emboldened the PT, which has stepped up attacks on police and troops in recent months.

Footprints of the IS (Islamic State) group are also found in the region. Earlier in the week, security force killed an IS commander identified as Shafi Ullah in an intelligence-based operation in the Bajur district, another area in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. He was among thee militants killed on June 28.

Pakistan’s military has carried out major operations in recent years in the tribal belt along the Afghan border, which served as a safe haven for local and foreign militants for decades. However, militants still carry out attacks in the region.