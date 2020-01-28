Pakistani Hindu girl abducted, married off

A 24-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by armed assailants from her wedding ceremony in Pakistan’s Sindh province and forcibly converted to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man.
The All Pakistan Hindu Council on Sunday said Bharti Bai was abducted last week from Hala town in Sindh province. She was then married off to a Muslim man, named Shahruk Gul, after forcibly converting her to Islam.
Meanwhile, India has demanded investigation and urgent action to protect the minority communities in the country.
