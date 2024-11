Pakistani guard shoots, wound 2 Chinese working in a textile mill in Karachi

A Pakistani guard shot and wounded two Chinese nationals working in a textile mill in the southern port city of Karachi on Tuesday, but authorities said the attack was not related to militant violence.

China has frequently demanded better security for its nationals working in Pakistan. Last month, two Chinese were killed in a suicide car bombing outside the Karachi airport.

Thousands of Chinese are in Pakistan to work for Beijing’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative, which is building major infrastructure projects. An unknown number of Chinese are also working at factories in the country.

Suhail Jokhoio, the spokesperson for the provincial home department, said the guard involved in the textile mill attack was arrested and police are still investigating to determine why the man to opened fire.

He said the wounded Chinese were taken to a hospital.

Pakistan has said it is committed to providing full security to Chinese working in the country.

