Pakistani foreign minister Asif disqualified by court for holding UAE work permit

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif was on Thursday disqualified from holding office by the high court here for concealing details of his UAE work permit while contesting polls in 2013, in another major blow to the ruling PML-N party ahead of the general elections.

In an unanimous verdict, a three-member special bench of the Islamabad High Court ruled that Mr. Asif was not truthful and honest and disqualified him under Article 62 (1) (f) of the Constitution.

The petition was filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, seeking disqualification of Mr. Asif for holding an Iqama (work permit) of the UAE.

Mr. Dar who lost election against Mr. Asif in 2013 had challenged the qualification of Mr. Asif (68), as the member of parliament for not declaring his job and salary while contesting the polls.

Mr. Asif will be unable to hold public or party office for life after the verdict.

Article 62, which sets the precondition for a member of parliament to be “sadiq and ameen” (honest and righteous), is the same provision under which former prime minsiter Sharif was disqualified on July 28, 2017, in the Panama Papers case.

Mr. Asif is one of top leaders of ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and his disqualification is considered as another huge blow to the party ahead of election scheduled to be held after June.

“The Registrar of this Court is directed to send certified copy of this judgment to the Election Commission for de-notifying the Respondent as Member of the National Assembly of Pakistan. A copy is also directed to be sent to the Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan for information,” the court said.

Reacting to the verdict, Mr. Asif said he will challenge it in the Supreme Court. “I never concealed my iqama,” he said.

The PTI leader had urged the court to disqualify Mr. Asif, stating that the Supreme Court has already disqualified Mr. Sharif last year for having an ‘Iqama’ of working in the company of his sons and not declaring his “receivable salary”.

The petitioner alleged that Mr. Asif had Unlimited Term Employment Contract with International Mechanical and Electrical Co. He was hired as a full-time employee in July, 2011 and held various positions.

He claimed that Mr. Asif under the contract was to receive a monthly basic salary of AED 35,000 along with a monthly allowance of AED 15,000, which he did not declare.

During the hearing, Mr. Asif had submitted a letter from the company that he was not full time employee and only worked as a consultant whose presence was not needed in the UAE, where the company is based.

The bench, comprising Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, had reserved the verdict on April 10.