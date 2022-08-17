Pakistani doctor pleads guilty to terror charge in Minnesota

Prosecutors said Masood expressed his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.

PTI St. Paul (US)
August 17, 2022 23:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Muhammad Masood. File | Photo Credit: AP

ADVERTISEMENT

A Pakistani doctor and former Mayo Clinic research coordinator has pleaded guilty to a terrorism charge, more than two years after he was arrested for telling paid F.B.I informants that he pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and that he wanted to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.

According to online court records, Muhammad Masood on Tuesday pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organisation. A sentencing date has not been set.

Prosecutors say Masood was in the U.S. on a work visa. They alleged that starting in January of 2020, Masood made several statements to paid informants — whom he believed were members of the Islamic State group — pledging his allegiance to the group and its leader.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Prosecutors said Masood expressed his desire to travel to Syria to fight for ISIS and a desire to carry out lone wolf attacks in the U.S.

The Mayo Clinic has previously confirmed that Masood was a former employee at the medical center in Rochester, Minnesota, but was not employed by the clinic at the time of his arrest.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
USA
Pakistan
crime
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app