International

Pakistani court orders government to ban social media app TikTok

File photo. | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters PESHAWAR: 11 March 2021 16:04 IST
Updated: 11 March 2021 16:06 IST

A private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content.

A Pakistan high court on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistan’s telecommunications regulator said.

A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, who represented Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the case, told Reuters.

