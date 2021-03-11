InternationalPESHAWAR: 11 March 2021 16:04 IST
Pakistani court orders government to ban social media app TikTok
A private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content.
A Pakistan high court on Thursday said it would order the government to ban social media app TikTok in the country, a lawyer representing Pakistan’s telecommunications regulator said.
A high court in the northwestern city of Peshawar said it was ordering the ban after a private complainant said the social media app was spreading indecent content, Jehanzeb Mehsud, who represented Pakistan Telecommunication Authority in the case, told Reuters.
