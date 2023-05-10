HamberMenu
Pakistani court indicts Imran Khan in Toshakhana corruption case

The former Prime Minister has been in the dock for buying gifts he received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit

May 10, 2023 04:41 pm | Updated 04:41 pm IST - Islamabad

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted by a Pakistani court in the Toshakhana corruption case on May 10, 2023. File

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted by a Pakistani court in the Toshakhana corruption case on May 10, 2023. File | Photo Credit: AP

A Pakistani court on May 10 indicted Imran Khan in the Toshakhana corruption case, in fresh trouble for the former Prime Minister who was arrested by paramilitary Rangers a day earlier from the Islamabad High Court premises.

Khan, 70, has been in the dock for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch, he received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Established in 1974, the Toshakhana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

On Wednesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman was indicted in the Toshakhana case.

Khan was present in the District and Sessions Court where judge Humayun Dilawar conducted the hearing.

The case was filed last year by the Election Commission of Pakistan and Khan had skipped several hearings in the past months.

