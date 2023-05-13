HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Pakistani army says raid on militants in southwest leaves 7 troops, 6 militants, civilian dead

The Pakistani army says a raid on militants in the southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead

May 13, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - RAWALPINDI

AP
A convoy of army troops patrol at a road to ensure security after clashes between police and supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 11, 2023.

A convoy of army troops patrol at a road to ensure security after clashes between police and supporters of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, in Islamabad, Pakistan, on May 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A raid on militants in Pakistan's southwest in response to an earlier attack on soldiers left seven troops, six militants and a civilian dead, the Pakistan Army said Saturday.

The operation continued for two days after a group of militants attacked a camp of soldiers in the Qila Saifullah district of northern Balochistan province early Friday. The militants also held hostage three families, including women and children, at the residential area of the army camp, the Army said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for that attack.

A statement by the military’s media wing said seven soldiers, six militants and a civilian were killed in the ensuing raid. A woman was also wounded during the operation.

“The ... operation involved a hostage rescue operation as well to save three families on a residential block. The terrorists did not even spare children of their horrendous approach,” it said.

The army said intelligence follow-up was in progress to trace the militants' connections and arrest their facilitators.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.