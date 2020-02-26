International

Pakistan will act against anyone targeting minorities: Imran Khan

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Malaysia's Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) in Putrajaya, Malaysia, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng  

He condemned the violence in India

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday warned that anyone targeting minorities in the country would be dealt with strictly, as he condemned the ongoing violence in India.

“I want to warn our people that anyone in Pakistan targeting our non-Muslim citizens or their places of worship will be dealt with strictly. Our minorities are equal citizens of this country,” he said.

Mr. Khan also condemned the violence in India and said the world community “must act” now.

“Now 200 million Muslims in India are being targeted. The world community must act now,” he tweeted.

“Whenever a racist ideology based on hatred takes over, it leads to bloodshed,” he said.

