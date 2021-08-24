Pakistan urges for an 'inclusive' deal with Taliban

Islamabad

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister said that they are facilitating the evacuation of foreigners stranded in Afghanistan

Pakistan's Foreign Minister said on August 24 that an inclusive political settlement is the best way forward for peace and stability in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover. Pakistan fully supports efforts in that direction, he added.

According to a foreign ministry statement, Shah Mahmood Qureshi made the remarks in a phone call with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, about the situation in Afghanistan.

The statement says Mr. Qureshi told Mr. Lavrov that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan was of critical importance for Pakistan and the region. It said that Mr. Qureshi informed Mr. Lavrov about Pakistan's outreach to regional countries for consultations on the challenges arising out of developments in Afghanistan.

The statement quoted Mr. Qureshi as also saying that Pakistan is facilitating the evacuation of foreigners stranded in Afghanistan.

Mr. Qureshi is expected to leave for Uzbekistan on August 24. He is set to travel to Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to discuss Afghan developments.