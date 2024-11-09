At least 17 killed in Pakistan railway station blast: police

An explosion Saturday (November 9, 2024) at a railway station in Pakistan’s Balochistan province killed at least 17 people and wounded dozens more, police and medics said.

“The death toll has reached 17. It might possibly go higher,” Inspector General Moazzam Jah Ansari told AFP. Another 46 wounded in the blast at the Quetta railway station have been transported to a local hospital, according to its spokesperson.

Pakistan is grappling with a surge in militant attacks in its northwest and a growing separatist insurgency in the south.

"The blast took place inside the railway station when the Peshawar-bound express was about to leave for its destination," said the senior superintendent of police operations, Muhammad Baloch.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

