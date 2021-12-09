Pakistan train driver suspended for yoghurt halt

Lahore

09 December 2021 03:18 IST

An inter-city train driver in Pakistan has been suspended after he made an unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.

A video of the driver’s assistant collecting the snack from a street stall before climbing back into the carriage has been circulating on social media.

“When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety,” Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the Railway Ministry, said on Wednesday.

