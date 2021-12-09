International

Pakistan train driver suspended for yoghurt halt

An inter-city train driver in Pakistan has been suspended after he made an unscheduled stop to pick up some yoghurt.

A video of the driver’s assistant collecting the snack from a street stall before climbing back into the carriage has been circulating on social media.

“When you stop a train in the middle (of the tracks) it becomes a safety issue. Safety is our priority. We cannot tolerate anything which compromises safety,” Syed Ijaz-ul-Hassan Shah, a spokesman for the Railway Ministry, said on Wednesday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Roads and Rails
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2021 3:40:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistan-train-driver-suspended-for-yoghurt-halt/article37903970.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY