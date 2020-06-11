Pakistan to soon restart polio vaccinations: Army chief

Pakistan’s Army chief has told Microsoft co-founder and billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates that despite the challenge of coronavirus (COVID-19), Pakistan plans to restart polio vaccination campaigns across the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the military said General Qamer Javed Bajwa spoke with Mr. Gates by phone and assured him the campaign to eliminate polio in the impoverished Islamic nation would begin again soon. No start date was given.

Polio is a disabling and life-threatening disease caused by the poliovirus and Mr. Gates has worked to try and eradicate the disease worldwide.

Pakistan had hoped to eliminate the disease in 2018 when only 12 cases were reported, but there was a surge in new cases the following year. Pakistan halted its anti-polio campaign after the first COVID-19 case was reported in February.

Gen. Bajwa told Mr. Gates that the government is planning to restart campaigns against polio in the coming weeks. The nonprofit Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has helped Pakistan to fight the disease.

Mr. Gates apparently called Mr. Bajwa because the military provides security for polio workers administering vaccinations in former militant strongholds bordering Afghanistan.