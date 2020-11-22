International

Watch | Pakistan to restore Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's dilapidated houses

The Hindu Net Desk 22 November 2020 15:33 IST
Updated: 22 November 2020 15:43 IST

A video on Bollywood stars' dilapidated homes in Pakistan being brought back to life

The ancestral houses of Bollywood stars Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar are located in Peshawar in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. These mansions are more than 100 years old. But they have been neglected for decades. The Archaeology Department of  Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is now bringing them back to life. The idea is to buy and turn them into museums.

