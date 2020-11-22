International

Watch | Pakistan to restore Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar's dilapidated houses

The ancestral houses of Bollywood stars Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar are located in Peshawar in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. These mansions are more than 100 years old. But they have been neglected for decades. The Archaeology Department of  Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa is now bringing them back to life. The idea is to buy and turn them into museums.

