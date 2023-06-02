ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners: Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

June 02, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Islamabad, June 2

In May, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters

PTI

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting, in Goa, India on May 5. | Photo Credit: ANI

Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners on June 1 as a humanitarian gesture, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced.

They were handed over to India at the Wagah border.

"Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023," Mr. Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet.

"This is in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicising humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics," he added.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

