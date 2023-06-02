HamberMenu
Pakistan to release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners: Foreign Minister Bhutto Zardari

In May, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters

June 02, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - Islamabad, June 2

PTI
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting, in Goa, India on May 5.

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ meeting, in Goa, India on May 5. | Photo Credit: ANI

Pakistan will release 200 Indian fishermen and three civilian prisoners on June 1 as a humanitarian gesture, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has announced.

In May, Pakistani authorities released 198 Indian fishermen, languishing in a prison in Karachi after being arrested for allegedly fishing illegally in the country’s waters.

They were handed over to India at the Wagah border.

Also Read: India never halted trade relations with Pakistan: Indian diplomat

"Today, Pakistan is releasing 200 Indian fishermen and 3 civilian prisoners. Earlier, 198 Indian fishermen were repatriated on 12 May 2023," Mr. Bhutto Zardari said in a tweet.

"This is in line with Pakistan’s policy of not politicising humanitarian matters. Compassion should take precedence over politics," he added.

Pakistan and India regularly arrest rival fishermen for violating the maritime boundary, which is poorly marked at some points.

Also Read: 184 fishermen reach Gujarat after release from Pakistani jail

